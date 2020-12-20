Ensure 30-min resting facility for vaccinated people at centres: Yogi Adityanath

The CM directed the authorities to devise a system for scientific disposal of biomedical waste. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to ensure arrangements for a 30-minute stay for people who receive the Covid vaccine at vaccination centres, according a state government statement.

The state government has set up 35,000 centres to store Covid-19 vaccines, and around 100 people will be inoculated by each centre daily.

In a high-level meeting at the Lok Bhawan to review preparations ahead of the vaccination, the CM asked officials to prepare a robust system for safe storage and cold chains, read the statement.

The CM directed the authorities to devise a system for scientific disposal of biomedical waste. Officials said a sufficient number of health workers would carry out the vaccination drive within the timeline. Health workers are being trained at the district level.

The central government is providing the ice-lined refrigerators and deep freezers for storage. The state has achieved the required storage capacity of 2.5 lakh litres, said the statement, adding that 6 crore syringes would be needed for vaccination, of which, 4.5 crore had been sanctioned.

“Each vaccination team will inoculate around 100 people daily… people chosen for the vaccination will be informed about the time, date and place of the vaccine over phone. After vaccinated, a person will have to stay at the centre for 30 minutes,” read the statement.

