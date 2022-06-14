Ensure 100% Covid-19 vaccination, focus on kids & elderly, states told

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the state health ministers to ensure 100% coverage of Covid-19 vaccines among the eligible population during the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign 2.0 during a video conference held to review the progress of the programme.

He asked the states to focus on providing the first and second dose to children between 12 and 17 years, reaching out to them through school-based drives and campaigns targeted to reach out-of-school children during vacation. “Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the first and second doses so they can attend schools,” the minister said.