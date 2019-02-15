Enron-Dabhol power project deal: SC rejects Maharashtra govt’s plea to close petition

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday turned down the Maharashtra government’s request to close a case of alleged corruption involving politicians, bureaucrats and corporates in the Enron-Dabhol power project case.

Hearing a 1997 petition by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), a Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna did not agree with the state’s contention that the issues raised in it had become infructuous as the project had been taken over by Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd, which has been operating from 2006.

The Dabhol power project was set up in 1996 in Maharashtra by US-based Enron and its associate Dabhol Power Corporation. It had a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB).

The Dabhol Power Company (DPC) became defunct and is now known as Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of NTPC Limited, GAIL and Government of Maharashtra.

The CITU petition challenged a Bombay High Court order upholding the Power Purchase Agreement.

The SC asked the state to file an affidavit stating what action was proposed to be taken by the competent authority in the wake of the findings of the committee headed by IAS officer Madhav Godbole, which probed the deal.