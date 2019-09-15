Enough jobs in the country, but few skilled personnel in north India: MoS Santosh Gangwar

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh K Gangwar Saturday said there is no lack of employment in the country but there are few skilled personnel, especially in north India.

Speaking at a book launch event in Lucknow on Modi government’s 100 days, Gangwar said, “Nowadays the news on employment is filling up the newspapers. We work for the same department and monitoring it regularly. Besides the employment department, our ministry is also working in the same direction.”

“There is no lack of employment opportunities in the country. The recruiters coming to north India often complain that they find very few candidates with the required skills for a specific post,” he added.

#WATCH MoS Labour & Employment, Santosh K Gangwar says, "Desh mein rozgaar ki kami nahi hai. Humare Uttar Bharat mein jo recruitment karne aate hain is baat ka sawaal karte hain ki jis padd (position) ke liye hum rakh rahe hain uski quality ka vyakti humein kum milta hai." (14/9) pic.twitter.com/qQtEQA89zg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

He also assured that the low employment rate would not be a problem for long and his ministry is working in the direction.

Reacting to his statement, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the minister is trying to evade the questions over declining employment rate by blaming it over north Indians. “Respected minister, your government is in power for the last 5 years. Jobs creation has not taken place. And those which were there already are being robbed by the inflation brought on by the government. Youngsters are rooting for the government to do something good for them. You want to evade the question by insulting the north Indians. This won’t do,” tweeted Priyanka.

मंत्रीजी, 5 साल से ज्यादा आपकी सरकार है। नौकरियाँ पैदा नहीं हुईं। जो नौकरियाँ थीं वो सरकार द्वारा लाई आर्थिक मंदी के चलते छिन रही हैं। नौजवान रास्ता देख रहे हैं कि सरकार कुछ अच्छा करे। आप उत्तर भारतीयों का अपमान करके बच निकलना चाहते हैं। ये नहीं चलेगा।https://t.co/2f9ZhGmVoT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 15, 2019

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the slowdown in automobile sector is due to a rise in online cab services in metro areas where youth prefer to hire the services of Ola or Uber than purchasing their own vehicle.

Her statement was received sharply by the Opposition, with the Congress saying that Sitharaman knows only to blame everyone except the ruling BJP for the handling of the economy.