Enough is enough, we cannot keep suffering till eternity: PM Modi on terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Ghaziabad Sunday for the 50th raising day of the CISF, cautioned terrorist groups against targetting India and said that the country cannot keep suffering, PTI reported. In light of the recent terror attacks in Pulwama and Uri, the prime ministers said, “Enough is enough…We cannot keep suffering till eternity.”

Acknowledging the contribution of the CISF, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude towards the forces for providing security services on a daily basis at metro stations and airports, and help in times of calamities such as the floods in Kerala last year.

He further said the role of security forces like the CISF becomes very significant when the nation faces a hostile neighbour and some elements hatching conspiracies within the country get support from across the border.

“When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war and various conspiracies hatched within the country is getting encouragement from across the border and when the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, (ensuring) security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging,” the PM said.

Raising the issue of VIP culture in the country, Modi said that it sometimes creates hurdle in the security systems of the country. “Providing security to an institution where there is daily footfall of about 30 lakh, where every face is different, everyone’s behaviour varies. It is a bigger responsibility than providing security to a VIP,” he said.