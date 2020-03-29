Enough foodgrains to cater to state for 6 months: Secretary to Gujarat CM

Farmers will be allowed to bring perishable items such as fruits and vegetables to markets in timely manner. (Representational/Express photo by Ojaswa Thapliyal) Farmers will be allowed to bring perishable items such as fruits and vegetables to markets in timely manner. (Representational/Express photo by Ojaswa Thapliyal)

The Gujarat government on Sunday said the state has enough stock of foodgrains to fulfill the needs of the people for the next six months whereas, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has enough stock to cater to the country for 1.5 years.

Secretary to Chief Minister, Ashwani Kumar, and Secretary of Food & Civil Supply Department, Mohammed Shahid, said this Sunday while addressing media persons on various issues as the country is facing a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. Kumar said, “We don’t think that there is any apprehension in people’s mind (regarding availability of foodgrains), but still we are proactively saying that the state has stock (of essential foodgrains) for the next six months. And there is enough stock in (Central) government godowns for the entire country for the next 1.5 years. There is no ban on transport of essential goods such as wheat, rice, dal, etc…”

Shahid said that 6.45 lakh metric tonne foodgrains are available in the godowns of FCI, whereas the godowns of Gujarat State Civil Supply Corporation have around one lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains in stock.

Kumar said that there has been sufficient income of other essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, etc. in the state since lockdown that started on March 25. Kumar added that the state government will also provide certain relaxations to farmers for harvesting of their rabi crops. Also, farmers will be allowed to bring perishable items such as fruits and vegetables to markets in timely manner, he said.

