Enough evidence to prosecute PM Modi in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

ARGUING THAT corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal is “now out in the open”, the Congress on Wednesday said the time has come to register an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he “misused his office” to give benefit to Dassault Aviation and consequently caused losses to the public exchequer.

Advertising

“There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale scam. The trail of corruption begins and ends with him,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

With the government informing the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale aircraft deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry, the Congress accused the government of trying to “protect thieves” and “send to jail” those who are speaking the truth.

Rahul said it was “destruction of evidence” and a “coverup” operation.

“It is now clear that PM Modi misused his office to give benefit to Dassault aviation and consequently caused loss to the public exchequer…,” Congress’s Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Advertising

Referring to a report in The Hindu, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “The Indian Negotiating Team headed by Air Force officers makes it clear that Modi and (NSA Ajit) Doval forced Indian taxpayers to pay more for Rafale jets by waiving off the bank guarantee. A simple calculation also tells us that Modi and Doval were extra keen to get the Rafale by paying more money than was needed, as per the Indian Negotiating Team, perhaps only to bail out a crony businessman. It is a clear case of corruption.”