Enjoy festivals but be a little cautious: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while extending Christmas and New Year wishes to the people, advised them to be “a little cautious” as they enjoy the festivals amid reports of increasing Covid-19 cases in other countries. He was delivering his 96th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address — the last one for 2022.

“You are also seeing that corona is increasing in many countries of the world, so we have to take more care of precautions like masks and hand-washing. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance in our enjoyment,” he said.

The Prime Minister held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness in the country earlier this week amid reports of a surge in cases in China. Throughout the week, there were meetings involving the Union Health Minister and state health officials, and a number of guidelines were issued regarding increasing Covid-19 tests, random testing of international travellers, and increasing genome sequencing, among other measures. Several states also announced that they were getting their health infrastructure ready for a possible increase in Covid numbers.

Although India continues to see a decline in the number of cases, there has been an upward trend in cases globally for the last six weeks, with an average of 5.9 lakh cases reported a day.

In Sunday’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Modi spoke of the work being done to prove the efficacy of traditional practices like yoga and Ayurveda, and said the country was on the brink of eliminating kala azar (visceral leishmaniasis) and that it was working towards the goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. He also said the government and the people were working on ‘swachata’, as well as conservation of biodiversity, and preserving local traditions.

With India taking over the presidency of the G20 and preparing to host the summit of the intergovernmental forum, Modi also said, “In the year 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G20 to new heights — make this event a mass movement.”

Recounting the various successes of 2022, the Prime Minister spoke of India achieving the status of the world’s fifth largest economy, crossing the “magical” exports figure of $400 billion, administering more than 220 crore Covid-19 vaccines shots, and welcoming the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Modi also spoke of the various events organised to celebrate “unity and togetherness”, such as the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence.

Modi also wished everyone for Christmas and also pointed out that it was the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.