Enhanced Pinaka ready for user trials after tests in Pokhran

IN a series of tests conducted last fortnight in the Pokhran range in Rajasthan, the Enhanced Pinaka Mk-I Rocket System (EPRS) was successfully test fired. With these tests, the missile system developed by two Pune-based facilities of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is ready for user trials and series production.

DRDO officials said a total of 24 EPRS rockets were fired for different ranges and configurations over the last fortnight. The requisite accuracy and consistency parameters were achieved by the rockets meeting all trial objectives. With these trails, the initial phase of technology absorption of EPRS by the industry has successfully been completed and the industry partners are ready for user trials and series production of the rocket system, agency officials said.

The Pinaka rocket system, named after Lord Shiva’s bow, has been developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

As part of the same set of trials, the Area Denial Munition (ADM), designed by the ARDE for Pinaka and manufactured by the industry partners under technology transfer, were also successfully tested. ADMs are a category of ammunition used to prohibit the adversary from occupying or passing through a particular area. The tests also validated the performance of different variants of munitions and fuzes that can be used in the Pinaka rocket system.

The EPRS is the upgraded version of Pinaka variant that has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The upgrades include advanced technologies enhancing the range to meet the emerging requirements of the battlefield. After establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range version of Pinaka, the technology was transferred to The Munitions India Limited (MIL), the Pune -headquartered newly formed Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) and Nagpur-based private player Economic Explosives Limited.

Rockets manufactured by MIL under Transfer of Technology from DRDO were flight tested during the latest series of tests. Different variants of munitions and fuzes that can be used in the Pinaka rocket system were also successfully test evaluated in the Pokhran Field Firing Range.

The development of the Pinaka, which is a multi-barrel rocket system, was started by the DRDO in the late 1980s as an alternative to the Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher systems of Russian make called the ‘Grad’, which are still in use by some regiments. After successful tests of Pinaka Mark-1 in late 1990, it was first used in the battlefield during the Kargil war of 1999, quite successfully. Subsequently, multiple regiments of the system came up in the 2000s. While the Mark-1 has a range of 38 km, the enhanced version of Mark-1 tested in the last fortnight has a range of 45 km with some key additional features.

DRDO has also developed and successfully tested the Pinaka Mk-II, which has a range of 60 km, and the Guided Pinaka system, which has a range of 75 km. It has integrated navigation, control and guidance systems to improve the end accuracy and enhance range. The navigation system of Guided Pinaka missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).