English is ‘meaningless’ and ‘unscientific’ language: NCBC chairperson

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni claimed that no other language is as ‘meaningless’ and ‘unscientific’ as English. Speaking at the “Importance of Hindi in Nation Building” event in New Delhi Wednesday, Sahni said the language has no solid base and that it was composed after combining words from ‘here and there’, news agency PTI reported.

Advertising

“I can say that there is no other language as meaningless and unscientific as English. Do you know how English was discovered? People of Solomon attacked England and the latter’s language was finished. So, Solomon’s language and some language from here and there was combined and English was formed,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sahni also said that the Constitution makers did not understand their country and its heritage which is as old as the Vedic age. “I don’t want to say but our Constitution makers did not understand our country. Nehru even said that ‘India, that is Bharat, is a nation in the making’. But India is an old country, it has been a country since the Vedic age,” he said.

After the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993 was repealed, the NCBC was given constitutional status by the Parliament last year.

Advertising

On the hue and cry over the pitch to make Hindi a compulsory language, he said if English as language could unite the country. “There are many who say that Hindi is dangerous for the country. Some are saying that this country will break into pieces (because of Hindi). Then the question is: Will English unite the country?” he asked.

The NCBC, which previously could only recommend on the issue of inclusion or exclusion of a community in the Central list of OBCs, now has the power of a civil court as it has been given constitutional status on a par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.