‘Engines break down repeatedly’: Two months before Narmada cruise mishap, MP govt received a warning

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo/File)

More than two months before the cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, killing 13 people, officials at the state-run resort operating the vessel had formally warned senior authorities that the engines of the ageing cruise boats were repeatedly failing and required urgent replacement.

An internal letter dated March 1, 2026, accessed by The Indian Express, shows that officials at the Maikal Resort and Water Sports Complex, under the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation had, raised concerns about both the cruise boats operating at Bargi Dam, describing them as “nearly two-decade-old and increasingly unreliable”.

The letter, addressed to the regional manager of the tourism corporation in Jabalpur, stated that the two cruise boats — ‘Maikal Suta’ commissioned in 2006, and ‘Rewa’ commissioned in 2007 — had undergone repeated repair work but continued to develop recurring engine problems.