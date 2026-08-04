Engineering grads lack basic skills, a criminal waste: Congress, BRS trade barbs over Telangana CM’s remarks

BRS working president ends up using same phrase for a state-run convention hall named after Lord Buddha, prompting pushback from Congress.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 01:56 PM IST
revanth reddyOn July 29, Reddy, during an interaction with students, teachers, and employers, commented on the quality of education in Telangana. (Photo: X/@revanth_anumula)
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments referring to engineering graduates who have not upskilled as a “criminal waste” have sparked a storm in the state – and led to a faux pas by the Opposition BRS.

On July 29, Reddy, during an interaction with students, teachers, and employers, commented on the quality of education in the state and criticised engineering graduates who “lack basic skills”, calling them “criminal waste”.

“Every year nearly 1.1 lakh graduates pass out from engineering colleges. If asked to write an application for a job on plain paper, many of them won’t be able to do it. Their education is a criminal waste,” the CM said.

Also Read | Learn German, Japanese with English: Revanth lays out plan to prepare Telangana youth for global jobs market

The comments drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with both parties stating that the CM has insulted lakhs of youth struggling to get jobs after a good education.

On Monday, BRS working president Rama Rao demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CM Reddy issue an unconditional public apology to the youth of Telangana for allegedly betraying and insulting them.

Rama Rao, at a press conference, said “the biggest criminal waste” committed by the Congress was making Reddy, who was facing 89 criminal cases, the CM.

Rama Rao said the CM had no moral authority to insult lakhs of educated youth, adding that it is debatable if Reddy ever appeared for a competitive examination, or even possessed the ability to fill out his own election affidavit without assistance.

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BJP’s state leadership, too, drew out its swords against Reddy, with its MP DK Aruna stating, “When students whose parents risk everything to give them an education are called a criminal waste, it is unacceptable.” She also demanded an unconditional apology from Reddy.

KTR, however, sparked a fresh row when he referred to the Bodhi Pavilion as a “criminal waste”. He said, “They (the Congress government) have built something called the Bodhi Pavillion: That is the criminal waste, and not our students.”

Responding sharply, some Congress leaders said KTR’s remarks were an insult to Lord Buddha and those who follow him. The party, though, refrained from issuing an official statement on KTR’s remarks.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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