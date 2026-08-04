Engineering grads lack basic skills, a criminal waste: Congress, BRS trade barbs over Telangana CM’s remarks

On July 29, Reddy, during an interaction with students, teachers, and employers, commented on the quality of education in Telangana. (Photo: X/@revanth_anumula)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments referring to engineering graduates who have not upskilled as a “criminal waste” have sparked a storm in the state – and led to a faux pas by the Opposition BRS.

On July 29, Reddy, during an interaction with students, teachers, and employers, commented on the quality of education in the state and criticised engineering graduates who “lack basic skills”, calling them “criminal waste”.

“Every year nearly 1.1 lakh graduates pass out from engineering colleges. If asked to write an application for a job on plain paper, many of them won’t be able to do it. Their education is a criminal waste,” the CM said.