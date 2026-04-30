Jailed MP Engineer Rashid breaks down while meeting ailing father after interim bail

Rashid, who has been lodged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi since 2019, was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on April 28. After landing at the Srinagar airport Thursday afternoon, the MP was taken straight to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital to see his father. He broke down upon meeting his father amidst scores of Awami Ittehad Party supporters who accompanied him to the hospital.
VIDEO | Srinagar: Jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid reaches SMHS Hospital to meet his ailing father after the Delhi High Court granted him one-week interim bail.
While granting him interim relief for a week, the high court had stated in its order that at least two police officials in plainclothes will accompany him at all times.
Prior to this, Rashid was granted custody parole earlier for attending Parliament sessions.
Earlier, his younger brother and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed had welcomed the bail decision stating that their father, who’s been critically ill for the last three months, had sought to see Rashid “in his final days.”
Several political leaders had also sought court relief for Rashid as his father remained in hospital over the past few weeks. Kashmir’s head cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had also visited Farooq’s father in hospital earlier this month.
The MP, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019, contested and won the 2024 general election from jail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the grant of interim bail to Rashid stating that one of the protected witnesses in the case turned hostile during the trial, after supporting the prosecution earlier and accusing Rashid of influencing witnesses. The agency, however, did not oppose an arrangement similar to a custody parole.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More