UP: Engineer murdered, valuables stolen from residence, say Police

Police said the four suspects entered the victim’s residence when his wife, Dolly alias Babita (36), had gone to a local hospital with her son while their two daughters were playing on the roof.

The culprits stole valuables worth lakhs from almirahs in the house and also snatched the gold chain that the victim, Sushil Kumar, was wearing before they fled. (Representational)

A 40-year-old junior engineer with the tubewell department of the state .government was murdered by four unidentified persons at his residence in Civil Lines in Meerut Wednesday.

The culprits stole valuables worth lakhs from almirahs in the house and also snatched the gold chain that the victim, Sushil Kumar, was wearing before they fled. Police said the four suspects entered the victim’s residence when his wife, Dolly alias Babita (36), had gone to a local hospital with her son while their two daughters were playing on the roof.

They tied up the victim and slit his throat when he tried to raise an alarm, the police said.

“The four then searched the house for valuables and cash,” said SP (City) Akhilesh Narain Singh

An FIR was registered with Civil Lines police station based on a complaint by the victim’s wife but no arrests have been made yet. “A probe is on,” said the SP.

