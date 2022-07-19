scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 3:21:24 pm
Many domestic airlines have reported technical glitches since a month. (Representational file photo)

Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags on Tuesday and both planes were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First’s Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

Also read |Viral video: AC stops working on Mumbai-bound flight, netizens call for strict action

Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statement on this matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

