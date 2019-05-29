ED opposes Robert Vadra’s plea to travel abroad for health reasons, court reserves matter for June 3

A Delhi court Wednesday reserved its order for June 3 on the application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Vadra’s plea to travel abroad citing an accused “can’t leave the country once serious criminal offences are against him”.

Vadra had sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries to get a tumour in his large intestine treated and also placed medical records before the ED for the agency to verify. The probe agency had summoned Vadra today for questioning in connection with land deals in Delhi-NCR, Bikaner and other properties.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “His custodial interrogation is required and may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is routine medical checkup.”

Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London property worth 1.9 million pounds (nearly Rs 17 crore) and has various cases against him. The ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm allegedly linked with him.

On April 1, Vadra who is facing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was directed by the probe agency to not leave the country without prior permission by a court when he was granted anticipatory bail.