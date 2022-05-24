Enforcement Directorate raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer

May 24, 2022 12:42:26 pm
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at around seven locations in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with its money laundering probe involving arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others.
The action is being carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
Singhal, 44, was arrested by the ED early this month in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged embezzlement of MNREGA funds in Jharkhand’s Khunti district and other financial irregularities.
The 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was later suspended by the state government and she is currently in the custody of the federal probe agency.
