ED questions TV host Shefali Bagga in Mahadev online betting app case

Officials claimed that Shefali Bagga was an associate of a man who allegedly runs and promotes betting apps in the country. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned TV host Shefali Bagga at the agency’s office in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

Officials claimed that Bagga was an associate of a man who allegedly runs and promotes betting apps in the country. Bagga was not immediately available for comment.

According to the agency, the Mahadev betting app case involves high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, and the proceeds of crime generated in the case stand at Rs 6,000 crore.

The betting app allegedly operated as a large-scale international betting syndicate that facilitated alleged illegal betting through multiple online platforms.