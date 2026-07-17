ED questions TV host Shefali Bagga in Mahadev online betting app case

According to the agency, the Mahadev betting app case involves high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, and the proceeds of crime generated in the case stand at Rs 6,000 crore.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurJul 17, 2026 05:20 AM IST
ED questions TV host Shefali Bagga in Mahadev online betting app caseOfficials claimed that Shefali Bagga was an associate of a man who allegedly runs and promotes betting apps in the country. (File Photo)
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned TV host Shefali Bagga at the agency’s office in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

Officials claimed that Bagga was an associate of a man who allegedly runs and promotes betting apps in the country. Bagga was not immediately available for comment.

According to the agency, the Mahadev betting app case involves high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, and the proceeds of crime generated in the case stand at Rs 6,000 crore.

The betting app allegedly operated as a large-scale international betting syndicate that facilitated alleged illegal betting through multiple online platforms.

Read | Mahadev app case: Bhupesh Baghel claims arrested Ebix chief was ‘getting protection from BJP’

The operations were structured through a franchise-based network of “panels” and “branches” operated by associates across India, while the main absconding promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, operated and controlled the betting syndicate from Dubai, the ED has said.

Authorities are currently trying to extradite Saurabh Chandrakar, who is believed to presently be in Oman.

Read | Rs 6,000-crore betting app case: Accused traced to Oman, ED seeks extradition

In 2023, Chandrakar’s lavish Rs 200-crore wedding in Dubai, for which his family members arrived in private jets and the guest list included Bollywood celebrities, had made news in India.

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The ED recently arrested Ebix Group chairman Vikas Garg, the 14th person to be arrested in this case. The agency has named 74 entities as accused in the five chargesheets filed so far before a special PMLA court in Raipur.

Garg’s arrest comes weeks after the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 940.77 crore belonging to him, his family members, and entities allegedly owned or controlled by him. The attached assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares and other securities.

“The attachment forms part of the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev Online Book / Skyexchange illegal online betting case,” an official said. —With PTI input

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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