ED arrests businessman who accused Rakesh Asthana of corruption

Hyderabad businessman Satish Sana Babu, prime witness in a corruption case against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Moin Qureshi case.

A day after his arrest, Sana was Saturday sent to ED custody for five days by a special court. Until his arrest, Sana was the ED’s prosecution witness in the case against Qureshi.

The Indian Express had reported on January 16 that the ED was likely to re-examine Sana’s role as a witness in the case and may take adverse action against him following the ouster of both Asthana and then Director Alok Verma from the CBI.

Sana’s allegations against Asthana last year had triggered a war within the CBI, particularly between then Director Alok Verma and his No.2 and Special Director Asthana. While Asthana in a note to the Cabinet Secretary alleged that Sana had told his team that Verma had taken a Rs 2 crore to help him in the Moin Qureshi case, Verma got an FIR registered against Asthana based on Sana’s statement that Asthana had taken Rs 3 crore to shield him from the Qureshi case.

The rift culminated in an unprecedented intervention by the Centre which divested both Asthana and Verma of all their responsibilities in October last year in a midnight raid on CBI. Subsequently, a select committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Verma as Director and Asthana was transferred out.

Sana was earlier mentioned as a witness in the prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) filed by the ED in the Moin Qureshi case. However, the ED appears to have changed its stance following the findings of a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe into the complaints by Asthana and Verma against each other last year.

The CVC, in its report submitted to the Supreme Court, had termed Sana an “unreliable witness”. Sana is alleged to have bribed officials through Qureshi for assistance in the Vanpic case which is allegedly linked to Telangana Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. During investigations into the Qureshi case, officers stumbled upon Blackberry Messenger communications where he was seen trying to influence transfers and postings of certain CBI officers.

Sana had come under the scanner for being among the facilitators for the payment of over Rs 5.75 crore to Qureshi to influence a case on behalf of Hyderabad businessman Pradeep Koneru whose father had been summoned by agencies.

Records show that Sana allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to Qureshi in November 2012 and phone recordings, obtained by the CBI, revealed that their conversation pertained to the bail matter of another CBI accused, Hyderabad businessman Sukesh Gupta.

A note from a CBI Joint Director on the subject of the proposed arrest of Sana (along with Qureshi, Koneru and Aditya Sharma, an employee of Qureshi) states that while the ED treated Sana as a prosecution witness, in the CBI case he was being seen as a bribe-giver “actively seeking favours in CBI cases on behalf of the accused”.