Enforcement Directorate tightens noose on Patnitop hotels, attaches four over ‘illegal construction’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Monday it had provisionally attached four hotels at the hill resort of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Valued at nearly Rs 10.66 crore, the properties include hotel buildings and the land on which they stand, an ED spokesperson said. Earlier, the ED had issued two provisional attachment orders in 2025, attaching properties worth approximately Rs 30.72 crore in the same case.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu, against owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residential properties in the Patnitop area, as well as officials of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).