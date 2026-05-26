Energy, maritime security in focus, Quad meets today

The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping will meet on Tuesday and are expected to discuss critical minerals, maritime and energy security, sources told The Indian Express.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the meeting at Hyderabad House.
The Quad foreign ministers will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sources said the war in West Asia has impacted maritime security and energy security – that will be one of the challenges and concerns which will be discussed during the meeting.
Besides, the four maritime democracies are concerned at the impact of the closure of Strait of Hormuz, and how that will impact freedom of navigation across the chokepoints in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific. So, in that context, the ministers are expected to recommit to a free and open Indo-Pacific – at a time when China is observing the chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact.
This concern is significant since much of the movement of critical minerals and semiconductors are carried through maritime traffic and their disruption can cause supply-chain challenges in the world’s race in the AI industry.
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Clear signal of US commitment
These issues are expected to be discussed by the ministers, who had last met in July 2025 in Washington DC – when Rubio had hosted the Quad foreign ministers as his first diplomatic engagement after assuming office in January last year. Both meetings were held in the US, hosted by Rubio.
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The US Secretary of State is in India for a bilateral visit, and went on a sightseeing trip on Monday to Agra and Jaipur. He held bilateral talks with Jaishankar on Sunday.
Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Delhi on Monday. While meeting Motegi, Jaishankar said, “India and Japan have a special strategic and global partnership and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance and larger impact.” He also mentioned the upcoming Quad meeting and said they will discuss how to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In the talks, the two sides deliberated on bilateral cooperation, global and regional issues, especially the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supply chains.
Jaishankar suggested that both India and Japan are impacted by the conflict as both are energy importing and trading nations and have maritime interests.
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Wong, who reached Delhi in the evening, said, “In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership – four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region. Together, Australia, India, Japan and the United States are delivering concrete outcomes on shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief.”
She will meet Jaishankar for the bilateral meeting on Tuesday evening, and said, “Australia and India’s partnership has never been more consequential.”
She added: “As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and India are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, and education and skills; with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership.”
This meet will also pave the way for Quad leaders’ summit later this year.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More