Energy, maritime security in focus, Quad meets today

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Sunday.(AP)

The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping will meet on Tuesday and are expected to discuss critical minerals, maritime and energy security, sources told The Indian Express.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the meeting at Hyderabad House.

The Quad foreign ministers will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the war in West Asia has impacted maritime security and energy security – that will be one of the challenges and concerns which will be discussed during the meeting.