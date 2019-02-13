Energy, education, roads top priorities in Bihar Budget

As the Bihar government on Tuesday presented vote on account providing estimates of over Rs 2 lakh crore for 2019-20, energy, education and roads continue to be the government’s top priorities. The outstanding public debt is estimated at Rs 1,47,360 crore in 2019-20. The total debt liability for the state is Rs 1,89,430 crore, 33 per cent of GSDP. The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 16,101 crore.

While the government has provided electricity connection to all 39,073 revenue villages by December 2017, it has also completed target of providing electricity connection to 32,49,828 families by December last year.

Bihar has now become the eighth state in the country to provide electricity to each and every home. Presenting his tenth budget, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi presented a budget of Rs 200,501.01 crore for 2019-20. Out of it, Rs 101,391 crore would be spent on implementation of various schemes. The government collected total revenue receipts of Rs 176,747.64 crore ore.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in education sector, the Finance Minister said the government had allocated Rs 207.19 crore under CM girls bicycle scheme in 2019-20 and Rs 274 crore for girls (intermediate) encouragement scheme and Rs 200 crore for girls (graduation) encouragement scheme.

“We have allocated Rs 34.798 crore for education … The current budget size is nine times more than 2004-05. We have recorded highest growth rate among all states”. About initiatives taken in agriculture sector, Modi said, “During the last financial year, the government transferred Rs 901 crore input subsidy to about 13 lakh farmers of drought-hit districts. About 15.64 lakh farmers got diesel subsidy of 195.10 crore”.

In a bid to encourage organic farming, the government distributed Rs 10.45 crore among 17,666 farmers of Nalanda, Patna, Vaishali and Samastipur. The government allocated Rs 42 crore for 2019-2020 under the scheme.

Under Long Term output and Performance Based Road Asset Maintenance Contract, maintenance of 13,064 km road has been sanctioned for seven years with Rs 6,654.76 crore.

The government has decided to open Bihar Road Research Institute.

The government has allocated Rs 1,228.83 crore for constructing approach roads in LWE areas of Aurangabad. Gaya, Jamui. Banka and Muzaffarpur. Under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 5,286.66 crore has been allocated in 2019-2020. The government would construct 4,643 approach roads in villages under Gramin Tola Sampark Nischay Yojana. The government constructed 1,215 km road under PM Gram Sadak Yojana in 2018-2019 and would construct 2210 km roads in 2019-2010.

The finance minister said the government had decided to implement PMGSY-II from 2019-2020.