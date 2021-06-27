End protests, govt ready to discuss, resolve issues: Tomar to farmers

Appealing to farmers’ unions to end their protests against the three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that if they have any objection to any provision in these laws, the government is ready to “discuss” and “resolve” the issues.

“I want to request all the people of farmers unions that they should end their agitation. The Government of India is also ready to discuss any provision of the law and resolve the same,” he tweeted.

Tomar also shared a 55-second video with his tweet, urging unions to end their protest.

Referring to the talks, which failed to break the deadlock, Tomar said, “The Government of India has held 11 rounds of talks with them.”

Defending the three laws, he said, “The agricultural reform Bills are going to change the living standards of farmers.”

Tomar’s statement came on a day the farmers organised a march to mark seven months of their protest against the new laws. His remarks are significant, as he is leading a three-member ministerial committee that is holding talks with the protesting farmers’ unions.

Tomar said, “A large part of the country has supported these laws. But if the farmers’ unions have objection to any provision of the law, the Government of India is ready to listen to them; ready to discuss, and ready to resolve it.”