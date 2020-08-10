End affiliations to RSS, VHP, associations of imams urge Muslims

In a statement issued on Friday, chairman of Bengal Imams Associations Mohammed Yahiya said the BJP’s stand, at present, was “anti-Islam and anti-Muslim”. (Representational) In a statement issued on Friday, chairman of Bengal Imams Associations Mohammed Yahiya said the BJP’s stand, at present, was “anti-Islam and anti-Muslim”. (Representational)

Days after the bhoomi pujan was held for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Bengal Imams’ Associations have appealed to Muslims to end their affiliation to RSS, VHP and other right-wing organisations to save their families.

In a statement issued on Friday, chairman of Bengal Imams Associations Mohammed Yahiya said the BJP’s stand, at present, was “anti-Islam and anti-Muslim”.

“Recently, the foundation stone was laid to construct a temple on a site that once hosted a mosque. So, it is clear that BJP and RSS are not friends of Muslims. A Muslim will not remain a Muslim if he remains with someone who is against Islam. Muslims who are members of RSS, VHP and its affiliated organisations need to think about their positions. They have to decide whether they want to remain with the BJP-RSS combine or rectify their mistakes. They must remember that in the days to come their families will not be spared,” Yahiya said in the statement.

The reaction from the imams’ associations came in the backdrop of the bhumi poojan in Ayodhya on August 5 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes days after Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Bengal’s Minister of State with independent charge for Mass Education Extension and Library Services, spoke against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“How can a temple be erected over a mosque? We are holding on to our patience, it is Allah’s mosque; it shall remain so till eternity. It does not matter if a temple is built and PM goes and lays its first stone,” Chowdhury said in a video message on behalf of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Bengal unit.

