Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces’ positions.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.