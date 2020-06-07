Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir’s Shopian district

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning. (File photo) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning. (File photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer confirmed to The Indian Express that firing between the two sides is going on in Reban area of Shopian.

A CRPF spokesperson said, “An encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists during this joint CASO around 8 am.”

The encounter is taking place few days after security forces said that a JEM top commander, who was a bomb maker and Afghan war veteran, was among the three militants killed in a gunfight in nearby Pulwama district.

On Wednesday, according to the police, the top slain commander, code named “Fouji Bhai”, is an Afghanistan war participant and was also mastermind of the averted car bombing incident in Pulwama last week.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in valley since April. In May, other than Riyaz Naikoo, who was Hizb’s operational chief, Junaid Sehrai, another top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and son of a senior separatist leader was killed in an encounter.

Till Wednesday, police records show 75 militants have been killed so far this year in valley.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.