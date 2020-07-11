Encounter killing of Hyderabad rape-murder accused: Panel probing incident to submit report by month-end

The accused—Mohammed Afroze, J Naveen, J Shiva and Chennakeshavulu—had been arrested on November 29, two days after the crime. (Representational) The accused—Mohammed Afroze, J Naveen, J Shiva and Chennakeshavulu—had been arrested on November 29, two days after the crime. (Representational)

A panel appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the purported encounter killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian has completed its investigation, but is yet to hand in its findings, sources said.

The committee, appointed in February, comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar, Mumbai High Court Justice R P Sondurbaldota and former CBI chief B Kartikeyan.

It was given six months to complete investigations and submit a report. The commission is expected to present it by the end of this month.

The accused—Mohammed Afroze, J Naveen, J Shiva and Chennakeshavulu—had been arrested on November 29, two days after the crime.

In the early hours of December 6, they were taken to the crime scene on the outskirts of Hyderabad, purportedly to reconstruct the sequence of events.

There, the Cyberabad Police claimed, they were shot dead while attempting to escape.

