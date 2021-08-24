scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, three militants killed

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces, but their identity and group affiliation are yet to be ascertained

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 24, 2021 4:37:50 pm
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late on Monday night following information about presence of militants. (File photo)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late on Monday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Explained: |Centre drew red line long ago, Hurriyat left in the cold since J&K split

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the total number of ultras killed in this year has crossed 100.

“Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,” Kumar said in a tweet.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement