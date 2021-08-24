Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, three militants killed

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late on Monday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire.

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the total number of ultras killed in this year has crossed 100.

“Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,” Kumar said in a tweet.

In the ongoing operation at Pithsheer Sopore. All three terrorists stand neutralised. Operation closed. Situation normal. With this five terrorists stand neutralised in last 24 hours and 10 in the the last six days. Total terrorists killed in J&K are 107 during 2021. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 24, 2021

