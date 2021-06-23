scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
June 23, 2021 6:04:03 pm
The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, police said. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement