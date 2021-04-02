Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

0 Comment(s) *
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.
He said the personnel were fired upon while conducting the search, following which they retaliated and a gunfight broke out.
The exchange of fire is underway, the official added.
