Encephalitis deaths dipped by 65% in last two years, eradication target 2022: UP CM

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath claimed on Wednesday that the death rate due to encephalitis in the state has dropped by 65 per cent in the past two years and that the disease would be rooted out completely in the next three years.

Even as the CM said awareness played a significant role in this, he also claimed that he had personally started the fight against encephalitis in 1998, when there was acute shortage of resources at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. Adityanath was the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur then.

He was speaking at a the national seminar organised by the Indian Society of Trauma and Acute Care, Adityanath claimed that after taking over as CM, the first meeting that he had held was on tackling encephalitis and that he had given instructions with the target of its eradication

“I started a battle against encephalitis in 1998. At that time, there was an acute shortage of resources at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhur but today the college has all the facilities. Due to sincere efforts of the state government, the death toll has now been reduced by 65 per cent,” claimed Adityanath.

Later in the day, the CM addressed MBBS students of six newly constructed medical colleges in different parts of the state through video conferencing and said that while the state had only 12 medical colleges from 1947 to 2016 with capacity of 1,790 students, 15 new medical colleges were now being built in the state. He said of these six new medical colleges have started — Bahraich, Ayodhya, Basti, Firozabad, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

He added that a proposal for construction of14 more medical colleges had been sent to the Centre. The CM, who was in Bahraich district and addressed students at other medical colleges through video conferencing, he alleged that previous governments had neglected Behraich. Hardoi district would also be get a new medical college, he added.

Later, Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects in Bahraich district and targeted Congress, SP as well as BSP. He alleged that while the Congress never had anything to do with development, security or removal of poverty, the SP and BSP were busy with “Bhai-bhatijawad” and had divided the society in the name of caste.

“Development, security and housing for the poor was never on the Congress party’s agenda. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have divided the society in the name of casteism and nepotism,” Adityanath said.

“The party, which will provide development and security to the people will get their support,” Adityanath said.

He instructed officials to ensure that benefits of government schemes should reach every household. He said this should be done by organising camps or by going door to door.

While giving certificates to beneficiaries of several government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural), Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna (Rural) and Pradhan mantra Ujjwala Yojna, the CM also distributed saplings of “Sahjan tree” to 35 persons.