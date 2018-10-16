Empower women as tribute to Vijaya Raje Scindia, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani (File) Union minister Smriti Irani (File)

Union minister Smriti Irani has called upon BJP Mahila Morcha workers to ensure empowerment of at least 10 women at each booth in the country as a tribute to senior party leader late Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was a prominent BJP leader. She passed away in 2001. The BJP is celebrating the birth centenary year of the late leader.

The workers of BJP Mahila Morcha are strengthening the party deriving inspiration from Scindia who went to jail opposing the Congress during the Emergency, she said at the closing function of Morcha’s ‘Mahila Shashaktikaran Daud’ that was flagged off from Gwalior on October 12.

“A true tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia will be the empowerment of not just five but 10 women at the booth level, by each one of you,” she said.

The women empowerment run that passed through five states before concluding there was a part of various functions organised by the party to mark the birth centenary year of the late leader.

BJP chief Amit Shah who was scheduled to attend the function could not make it due to some urgent work, said BJP general secretary (organisation), Ram Lal.

On the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Scindia was a symbol of women empowerment who boldly faced “atrocities for opposing the Congress” during the Emergency.

Participants of the ‘Mahila Shashaktikaran Daud’ included many women including ‘102-year-old’ Sardarni Maan Kaur and differently abled Jaisree who were felicitated at the function.

