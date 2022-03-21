Employers having 10 or more employees must have committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

Every employer and organisation, whether in the public or private sector, employing 10 or more people must set up an internal committee for receiving complaints of sexual harassment, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said the government has enacted the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 with the aim to provide a safe and secure work environment to women irrespective of their work status.

“The Act casts an obligation upon every employer and organisation whether in private or public sector employing 10 or more persons, to constitute an internal committee for receiving complaints of sexual harassment,” he said during the Question Hour.

Similarly, Yadav said, the state government is authorised to constitute a local committee in every district which will receive complaints from organisations having less than 10 workers or if the complaint is against the employers.

The minister said the central government has enacted the Factories Act, 1948 which provides for the occupational safety, health and welfare of workers, including women workers, working in factories registered under the said Act.

He said the specific provisions have been prescribed for the occupational safety of the workers at workplace, including garment factories, under Chapter IV of the Factories Act, 1948.

The Factories Act, 1948 and rules framed thereunder are enforced by the respective

state governments through the Chief Inspector of Factories and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, he said