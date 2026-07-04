‘Emission reduction’: Centre issues fresh draft targets for iron and steel sector

In March this year, India revised its nationally determined contribution commitments on climate action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement. (File Photo)

The Centre has again issued a draft notification to set greenhouse gas emission intensity (GEI) targets for the intensive iron and steel sector and to align them under India’s carbon credit trading system (CCTS).

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), which issued the draft on June 26 and made it public on July 2, has set emission reduction targets for 255 industrial units, including the sector’s giants such as JSW Steel, Tata, Steel Authority of India, and Arcelor Mittal, among others.

Draft targets for the iron and steel sector were already issued on June 23, 2025, along with aluminium (second aluminium), petroleum refinery, petrochemical, and textile sectors. While final targets for other sectors were notified in January 2026, MoEFCC has issued a revised draft for the iron and steel sector with marginal changes to the targets, but without any explanation for the fresh draft.