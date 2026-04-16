Eminent women artistes invited to attend House sitting on quota Bills
The invitation has been extended “only to leading female artistes of the country, including recipients of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma honours and other reputed artistes” for April 16 “to pass women's quota Bills”, according to the invite.
WITH PARLIAMENT set to convene the three-day special sitting to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill, which, if implemented, would introduce a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from the 2029 general elections, the Union Ministry of Culture is learnt to have invited over 100 eminent women artistes to witness the debate.
The invitation has been extended “only to leading female artistes of the country, including recipients of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma honours and other reputed artistes” for April 16 “to pass women’s quota Bills”, according to the invite.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat told The Indian Express that the ministry was approached by several artistes who wanted to witness this historic moment. “We asked our officials to collate a list and have now sent it to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The Ministry and the Parliament secretariat will take a call as per their procedure and allow people accordingly,” he said.
The ministry had invited eminent women from across fields to Vigyan Bhawan a couple of days ago for the Prime Minister’s address ahead of the special Parliament session. Shekhawat said that after the address, many from the art community had written to them expressing disappointment at not being able to participate in the event. Many of them will now be able to witness the special session of Parliament.
Delhi-based leading Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, who is among the invitees, said, “Since the ’50s, every government has been working on things… from legal empowerment and social protection to economic empowerment to now decision making. They are saying 33 per cent, let’s see if we can achieve that in actual practice. Every step is a good step and I am hopeful.”
Some artistes who were invited said it was difficult to attend the debate at such short notice. Delhi-based Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar and Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran, who were invited, said that they would be unable to attend due to prior engagements. Gauhar called the Bill a “welcome” and “inclusive” step.
Bengaluru-based veena exponent Jayanthi Kumaresh, who has been awarded this year’s prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi, was given a day’s notice to come to Delhi. She said she was happy to be a part of the momentous occasion but hoped that the spirit of the Bill would really percolate to every level of society and “not just be a number on paper”. “People with influence, without influence, educated and uneducated, privileged and less privileged – I hope everybody gets the opportunity to avail this benefit,” said Kumaresh.
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Folk singer Malini Awasthi said that the Bill could be a “game-changer”. “When women were given rights in Panchayati Raj institutions… and you remember in the beginning how it was that the husbands were taking over. But it changed and how… Now, when you see the village woman empowered, it is ironic that educated women and those equally responsible for contributing to nation-building in so many ways…. do not have greater participation. It was high time that this Bill came in. It is a great reason to celebrate,” said Awasthi, who added that she hoped there would be consensus on the Bill on Thursday. “PM Modi’s schemes have always tried to empower women…,” she said.
Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is best known for her nuanced writing on Indian culture, with a specific focus on classical music, cinema, and the arts.
Expertise & Focus Areas Khurana specializes in the intersection of culture and society. Her beat involves deep-dive reporting on:
Indian Classical Music: She is regarded as a definitive voice in documenting the lineages (Gharanas) and evolution of Hindustani classical music.
Cinema & Theatre: Her critiques extend beyond reviews to analyze the socio-political narratives within Indian cinema and theater.
Cultural Heritage: She frequently profiles legendary artists and unearths stories about India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Professional Experience At The Indian Express, Khurana is responsible for curating and writing features for the Arts and Culture pages. Her work is characterized by long-form journalism that offers intimate portraits of artists and rigorous analysis of cultural trends. She has been instrumental in bringing the stories of both stalwarts and upcoming artistes to the forefront of mainstream media.
Find all stories by Suanshu Khurana here ... Read More
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More