Eminent women artistes invited to attend House sitting on quota Bills

WITH PARLIAMENT set to convene the three-day special sitting to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill, which, if implemented, would introduce a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from the 2029 general elections, the Union Ministry of Culture is learnt to have invited over 100 eminent women artistes to witness the debate.

The invitation has been extended “only to leading female artistes of the country, including recipients of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma honours and other reputed artistes” for April 16 “to pass women’s quota Bills”, according to the invite.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat told The Indian Express that the ministry was approached by several artistes who wanted to witness this historic moment. “We asked our officials to collate a list and have now sent it to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The Ministry and the Parliament secretariat will take a call as per their procedure and allow people accordingly,” he said.