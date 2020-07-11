Eminent artist Jyotsana Bhatt passes away at 82

Ceramic artist Jyotsna Bhatt was one of the best in the country. (Source: Sahapedia) Ceramic artist Jyotsna Bhatt was one of the best in the country. (Source: Sahapedia)

Eminent ceramist and sculptor Jyotsana Bhatt passed away at her residence in Vadodara on Saturday. Bhatt, 82, suffered a brain stroke on Thursday and was on ventilator support at a private hospital for three days.

According to her family members, Bhatt suffered from hypertension and was on medication for related complications. Her daughter Jaii told The Indian Express, “Around midnight on Thursday, she suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. We rushed her to a private hospital, where she slipped into a deep coma and was on ventilator support. The doctors had told us that she could live on ventilatory support for a couple of months, but we thought it would be best if we brought her home to be in the midst of loved ones.”

Jaii added that the family brought Bhatt home at around noon on Saturday on oxygen support. “Within a few minutes, she had left us,” she said.

Bhatt was married to veteran artist Jyoti Bhatt (86). She had moved to Vadodara from Bombay in 1958 to learn sculpting from Sankho Chaudhari at MS University and turned towards making three-dimensional figures and ceramics. She studied at the Brooklyn Museum Art School in New York and practiced sculptural pottery since 1960. She was known to make her own glaze for her works.

