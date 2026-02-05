Emergency quota in train: Who is eligible and how Indian Railways approves it

Emergency quota railway rules: The Emergency quota cells are located at Zonal/Divisional Headquarters and at some of the important non-Headquarter stations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Let’s take a look at what the 'Emergency Quota' actually is. (Image generated using AI)Let’s take a look at what the 'Emergency Quota' actually is. (Image generated using AI)
Emergency quota in Indian Railways: Indian Railways (IR) provides several booking quotas, including the Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of specific categories of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers. To begin with, let’s take a look at what the ‘Emergency Quota’ actually is.

Emergency quota in railway: Who is eligible

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Emergency Quota has been introduced to meet urgent travel requirements of High Official Requisition (HOR) holders (which includes Central Government Ministers, Judges of Supreme Court/High Courts of various States), Members of Parliament and other emergent demands, who are on the waiting list, a limited accommodation is earmarked as Emergency Quota in different trains and in different classes.

Apart from these, the national transporter considers requisitions received from different quarters and releases the remaining quota based on factors such as passenger status and the urgency of travel, including government duty, family bereavement, illness or job interviews.

Emergency quota in train: How Indian Railways approves it

As the Ministry of Railways receives a large number of requests from various quarters at different levels on a daily basis, it is important to understand how these requests are approved. The Railways allots the Emergency Quota based on priority as per the Warrant of Precedence and long-standing practices.

In a statement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that at the time of allotment of accommodation, emergency quota is first allotted for self travel of HOR holders/Members of Parliament, etc., strictly as per their inter-se seniority in warrant of precedence.

“Thereafter, other requisitions received from various quarters including those from Members of Parliament are considered and the remaining quota is released taking into account various factors like official status of passengers travelling, nature of urgency like travelling on government duty, bereavement in the family, sickness, job interview, etc,” he said.

Emergency quota in railway confirmation

The Emergency quota cells are located at Zonal/Divisional Headquarters and at some of the important non-Headquarter stations. To prevent misuse of the facility for releasing accommodation under the Emergency Quota by unscrupulous elements, the Railway Board has instructed all Zonal Railways to release Emergency Quota seats only on the basis of written requests received from various quarters.

Live Blog
