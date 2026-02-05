Emergency quota in train: Who is eligible and how Indian Railways approves it

Let’s take a look at what the 'Emergency Quota' actually is. (Image generated using AI)

Emergency quota in Indian Railways: Indian Railways (IR) provides several booking quotas, including the Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of specific categories of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers. To begin with, let’s take a look at what the ‘Emergency Quota’ actually is.

Emergency quota in railway: Who is eligible

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Emergency Quota has been introduced to meet urgent travel requirements of High Official Requisition (HOR) holders (which includes Central Government Ministers, Judges of Supreme Court/High Courts of various States), Members of Parliament and other emergent demands, who are on the waiting list, a limited accommodation is earmarked as Emergency Quota in different trains and in different classes.