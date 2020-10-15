EME soldiers mark 78th Corps Day

The EME soldiers have also been recognised for their efforts in every sphere of military and civilian service in war, peace, and social and sports activities. (Twitter/PIB)

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) on Thursday celebrated their 78th Corps Day. Southern Army Commander, Lieutenant General C P Mohanty extended his wishes to all ranks of the Corps of EME for their duty and performance in maintaining the equipment in a high state of readiness at all times, and urged them to “continue with the same spirit and sincerity in the future as well”.

The Electronic and Mechanical Engineers are responsible for ensuring operational and technical fitness of all weapons, high-tech equipment and vehicles, in war and peace, in all areas manned by the Indian Army.

The EME soldiers have also been recognised for their efforts in every sphere of military and civilian service in war, peace, and social and sports activities, and have won two Ashok Cakhras, six Kirti Chakras, six Shaurya Chakras, two Veer Chakras, five Padma Shri awards and nine Arjuna awards.

The EME soldiers maintain and repair equipment, and have contributed towards indigenisation and the ‘Make in India’ movement by assisting public and private sector partners and sharing their expertise and technology.

