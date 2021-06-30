Embassy urges Indians in Afghanistan to exercise strict vigilance, caution

The advisory issued by the Indian High Commission said that the security situation in Afghanistan is “highly volatile, unpredictable and dangerous”.

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan has issued a strongly-worded advisory for Indian nationals, asking them to exercise “strict vigilance and caution” with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during movement in the city.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, sources denied the social media reports claiming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met certain Taliban leaders. “Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous,” sources said.

The advisory issued by the Indian High Commission said that the security situation in Afghanistan is “highly volatile, unpredictable and dangerous”. It said that different terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country, mainly targeting Afghan Defence and Security Forces, government institutions but also the international community and innocent civilians.

“Indians are no exception and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping by militants. Recently, targeted attacks are on the rise in Kabul and major provincial capitals, where the militants are attacking not only Govt. establishments, but also hospitals, religious institutions and even civilians. The road side IED blasts and magnetic IEDs are being used to target vehicles,” it said.

In view of the heightened threat, the High Commission said that all Indian citizens are advised to exercise strict vigilance and caution with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during movement in the city.