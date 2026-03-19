Supreme Court quashes FIR, proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in 2023 snake venom case

The court noted that there was no recovery from Elvish Yadav, and the charge sheet only said he placed orders through an associate. (File image)

he Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in connection with the use of protected species of animals in his videos and the alleged recovery of snake venom from a co-accused.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh agreed with Yadav’s counsel, Senior Advocate Mukta Gupta and Advocate Raman Yadav, that snake venom did not fall in the category of psychotropic drugs under the NDPS Act.

“Insofar as the issue pertaining to Section 2(23) of the NDPA Act is concerned, admittedly, what is recovered from the co-accused cannot come within the purview of psychotropic substances found in the schedule (of the Act),” the bench said.