Elvis Gomes quits as AAP Goa convenor, says will work at grassroots level

Elvis Gomes

AAP Goa convenor Elvis Gomes stepped down from his party post Friday, saying that he would hit the ground “more aggressively”.

His decision — which was informed to the party’s state executive committee on Thursday — comes days after AAP’s Goa unit general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar resigned.

Gomes said he was tired of administrative decisions and relying only on media coverage, so he had picked a few constituencies where he would spend weeks and months, expanding the party’s reach and engagement. “Let’s just say I am taking the lead in ensuring we go a step ahead, and not just reach the ears of the people but also explain and act on what the AAP model actually is,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gomes said he felt the decision was “urgent” as the opposition in Goa is non-existent.

Gomes, a face of AAP in Goa, said he also plans to use his new role in “looking for potential faces who are ready to take a plunge in active politics, take a stand”.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Gomes said that senior leader Rahul Mahambrey will take his place as party convenor.

In the past few days, AAP has been optimistic after the ruling party was forced to add oximeters and other essentials in home kits which are being delivered to the homes of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. This has largely been perceived as a response to AAP’s door-to-door campaign of checking oxygen levels of Goa residents and helping them take advantage of early detection.

“Frankly, the pandemic exposed the government. Goa needs good governance urgently as it is a small state and faces the biggest existential threat,” Gomes said.

