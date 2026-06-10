‘Misleading claims’: Starlink denies approval delay, says discussions with Centre ‘encouraging’

The Elon Musk owned-SpaceX Starlink on Wednesday said it is in discussions with the Centre and has received positive responses regarding its role in supporting the India’s connectivity objectives. The satellite internet provider earlier applied for permission to launch satellite communication services in India. While it had already received a letter of intent from the government, the final licence is yet to be granted.

Is Starlink rollout stalled by government?

Responding to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources and claimed that the government has “effectively stalled approvals” for Starlink’s commercial rollout. The report said that the government was concerned over the use of Starlink satellite terminals during the Iran conflict. Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, however, dismissed the report.