Elly Mangat again: Singer booked for celebratory firing

Punjabi singer Harkirat Singh Mangat, popularly known as Elly Mangat, is absconding after being booked for allegedly opening celebratory fire during a birthday party at Dharaur village in Ludhiana, police on Tuesday said. A video of the November 19 incident has been widely shared on social media.

An FIR has also been registered against one Bhupinder Singh, at whose house the party was organised, and his father Gurbant Singh.

In the video, Mangat can be seen allegedly firing in the air – twice from a pistol and then twice with a rifle. The video, as per police, was shared by another guest at the party, with a caption: “Happy bday Bhinder bro.. Karta start km singer sabb ne’ (Happy birthday Bhinder brother. Singer has started celebrations in his way)”.

As per police, the incident took place at Dharaur on night of November 19. Police said Mangat used Gurbant Singh’s 12 bore licensed rifle. After the video went viral, Bhupinder unsuccessfully tried to destroy the rifle, police said.

Mangat, who belongs to village Rampur of Khanna; Bhupinder and Gurbant have been booked under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 34 (act done with common intention) of IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO, Sahnewal police station said Gurbant has been arrested and the rifle along with nine live cartridges recovered from him. He added that it is being verified that from where another weapon came. “The video shows Mangat firing with another weapon, most probably a pistol. We are yet to verify from where this weapon came,” said SHO. He added that Mangat and Bhupinder are absconding.

Earlier, Mangat was arrested on September 11 after he reached Mohali to settle scores with another Punjabi singer, Rammi Randhawa after a spat on social media. Mangat had accused Randhawa of maligning his image, while Randhawa alleged that Mangat was threatening him. Both then decided to meet on September 11 at Randhawa’s flat in Sector 88 to settle scores. Mangat was held on charges of of hurting religious sentiments and posting inflammatory posts on social media. He later secured bail.