Elgar Parishad case: Court seeks medical report on Varavara Rao’s health

A special court in Mumbai sought the medical report of poet and writer Varavara Rao after he was admitted to JJ Hospital on Thursday. (File photo) A special court in Mumbai sought the medical report of poet and writer Varavara Rao after he was admitted to JJ Hospital on Thursday. (File photo)

A special court in Mumbai sought the medical report of poet and writer Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, two days after he was admitted to JJ Hospital. His interim bail plea will be heard on June 2.

Rao was rushed to the hospital from Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai on Thursday after he complained of giddiness and fell unconscious in his cell. JJ Hospital Dean Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar said Rao has tested negative for Covid-19.

Earlier, during the day, Rao’s wife P Hemalatha (72) issued a statement requesting the Central and state governments of Maharashtra and Telangana to allow the family members to have a video call with him in order to ascertain his actual health status. She also demanded his release on the ground that he has undergone 18 months of incarceration on fabricated charges without any trial.

Seeking a comprehensive medical examination, Hemalatha said that Rao had pre-existing health issues such as that of piles, hypertension, coronary artery disease, prostate enlargement, and acidity. She also demanded that the Union Home Ministry should direct the National Investigation Agency to take up the responsibility.

Since Rao had participated in the Telangana movement since 1969, Hemalatha, in her statement, said it was the Telangana government’s responsibility to take care of his health, well-being and security.

