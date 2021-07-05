Elgar Parishad case: Stan Swamy on ventilator, Bombay HC to hear medical bail plea tomorrow

Father Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, continues to be on ventilator support, his lawyer said.

Swamy, who has been admitted to a private hospital since May, was in the Intensive Care Unit and was put on a ventilator on Sunday after he had difficulty breathing and his oxygen levels were fluctuating, his lawyer Mihir Desai said.

Post-midnight, Desai said Sunday, Swamy’s health condition deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator. This, he added, could be a result of long-term post-Covid complications.

The Bombay High Court will be hearing appeals filed on his behalf for bail on merit and medical grounds on Tuesday.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 last year and had been lodged at Taloja central jail till he was shifted to Holy Family hospital on May 30 following directions from the HC.

In the previous hearings, the court had noted that there were “serious medical issues” after perusing the hospital medical director’s reports on Swamy.

Dr Ian D’souza, the medical director of Holy Family Hospital, refused to comment on Swamy’s health. “We have to respect patient confidentiality. I cannot disclose anything about his treatment and health at this point,” he said. Cardiologist Dr J P Jadwani also refused to comment.

Swamy had sought interim bail on grounds of the pandemic citing his various health issues, including Parkinson’s disease. In May, before he was shifted to the private hospital, Swamy had appeared before the High Court through video-conference from Taloja jail. He then told the court that when he was brought to the jail, his core systems were still functional but there had been a steady regression and he was unable to perform daily chores, including eating and walking without assistance.