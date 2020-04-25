Elgar Parishad case: Court rejects interim bail to Teltumbde, sends him to judicial custody till May 8

Anand Teltumbde at the office of ACP Shivaji Pawar in Pune on Thursday. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) Anand Teltumbde at the office of ACP Shivaji Pawar in Pune on Thursday. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

A special court on Saturday rejected temporary bail to academician Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested on April 14 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to an alleged conspiracy to convene the Elgar Parishad event in Pune on December 31, 2017. Teltumbde (70) has been sent to judicial custody till May 8.

Teltumbde through his lawyers R Satyanarayan and Arif Siddiqui had moved a plea seeking temporary citing the Covid-19 outbreak and his susceptibility to it due to his health condition. The NIA, however, opposed the plea stating that the offence was serious. He also said that the offences under which Teltumbde has been booked, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, did not fall into the criteria fixed by the state’s high-powered committee, which had prescribed bail being granted to those facing punishment only up to seven years imprisonment.

The temporary bail plea had said that in the present circumstances the risk of contracting a serious respiratory infection such as Coronavirus in the closed cramped condition in jails is high and poses a serious threat to the life and well-being of the accused.

“The accused (Teltumbde) has been diagnosed with reduced respiratory air flow…A severe infection has a high chance of causing aggravation of symptoms and can rapidly or suddenly lead to acute respiratory distress necessitating immediate medical attention to prevent loss of life,” the plea filed by Teltumbde’s lawyers said. It added that he had followed the due process of law since he was named as an accused, having surrendered on April 14, as per directions of the Supreme Court, which had rejected his anticipatory bail application.

The court, however, agreeing with the NIA’s contention, rejected the plea.

Before his surrender, Teltumbde in an open letter had said that ‘draconian legislations’ like the UAP Act, ‘denude innocent people of their liberties’.

“The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarise people..I earnestly hope that you will speak out before your turn comes,” the letter said.

Nine others previously arrested are currently in judicial custody in Taloja jail. While activist Gautam Navlakha had surrendered before the NIA in Delhi and was sent to NIA’s custody.

