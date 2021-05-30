Elgar Parishad case accused Stan Swamy tests positive for Covid-19

84-year-old Stan Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October last year. (File)

Jesuit priest and activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The HC, on Friday, had directed the state prison authorities, “in peculiar facts and circumstances of the case,” to shift Swamy from Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai to private-run Holy Family Hospital in Bandra for 15 days.

Later on Friday, Swamy was shifted to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. He was admitted to the ICU and put on oxygen support. His Covid-19 test results came positive on Sunday.

84-year-old Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October last year.

As per Taloja Jail Superintendent, Swamy’s lawyers informed his Covid-19 positive status on Sunday morning and the jail officials have sought a communication regarding his health condition from the hospital.

Meanwhile, two inmates of the jail, including co-accused in the Elgar Parishad case and Swamy’s attendant in the prison, Arun Ferreira, have tested negative for Covid.

The jail official said that Swamy was given Covid-19 vaccination at an in-house prison vaccination camp on May 18.

On Friday, Senior Counsel Mihir Desai representing Swamy had told HC that his client was ready to undergo treatment at Holy Family Hospital and will himself bear the cost.

“The health of the appellant is deteriorating and it is necessary to admit him so that he gets proper treatment,” Desai had said.

However, NIA’s counsel had argued that shifting Swamy to Holy Family hospital may not be necessary as state-run JJ Hospital has all facilities to treat him and that an order from the bench allowing admission to the private hospital may undermine the government hospital’s capabilities and set a ‘wrong precedent.’

Following this, HC noted in its order, “It is not in dispute that the appellant’s age is 84 years and according to findings recorded by a team of doctors from JJ hospital, he needs treatment. However, due to the present pandemic situation and influx of patients, it may not be possible to give attention to the appellant in JJ hospital.”

The court had also allowed Swamy’s friend Father Frazer Mascerenhas, former principal of St Xavier’s College in Mumbai and currently Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Church in Bandra, to visit him at the hospital following the facility’s protocols.

“We are relieved after Fr Swamy was shifted to Holy Family Hospital. His condition is stable now,” Mascerenhas said.

He added that the hospital authorities informed him of Swamy’s Covid-19 test on Saturday but was unaware of the result and was awaiting an update on the same.