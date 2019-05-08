Elgar Parishad case: Accused not produced in court despite order, lawyers ask why

The lawyers representing the various accused in the Elgaar Parishad case on Tuesday sought to know why the activists arrested in connection with the case were not being produced in court during hearings, in spite of a court order to do so. The accused in the case, who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code, are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail.

A special court of Additional Sessions Judge Kishor D Vadane is currently hearing the bail applications of the nine accused who have been arrested till now, as well as responses to the pleas by District Government Pleader Ujwala Pawar.

While the accused were supposed to be produced for a hearing on Tuesday, they were not brought to court by the jail authorities and Pune City Police.

Advocate Nihalsingh Rathod, who is representing some of the accused, said, “It needs to be asked why the accused are not being produced in court in spite of the court order. Action should be taken in this regard.”

The judge said the possibility of taking action will be examined and asked if hearing on the bail application can be conducted in the absence of the accused, to which the defence lawyer said they will get instructions from their clients on the matter.

The court also referred to a plea made by accused Surendra Gadling, who is a lawyer, stating that the hearings should not be conducted in the absence of him and the other accused. The court then ordered that the accused should be produced in court on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons after the hearing, Rathod said, “This is the fifth time that the accused were not produced in court in spite of the court’s order to do so. Isn’t this a way to delay the process? We hope that the accused are produced in court on Wednesday.”

Pune City Police have till now booked 23 persons in the case and alleged that all the accused are active members of the banned outfit CPI-Maoist. Prominent activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson, among others, were arrested in connection with the case last year.