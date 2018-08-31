Elgaar parishad probe: Won’t proceed on plea against Gautam Navlakha arrest, says Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. (PTI Photo/File) New Delhi: Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. (PTI Photo/File)

Delhi High Court Thursday said it will not proceed with hearing of the plea against the arrest of civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha till further orders from Supreme Court, which Wednesday directed that all five activists arrested on August 28 be kept under house arrest till September 6.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said it would not be appropriate to proceed further in the matter in view of the apex court’s order and listed the plea for September 14.

Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the activist, said the top court has not gone into the issue of transit remand, nor interdicted the proceedings in the high court and hence, the bench can proceed with examining the legality of the transit order issued by the magisterial court on August 28 for taking Navlakha to Pune.

The court did not agree and said any order it passes “would be a complete contradiction” to the apex court’s decision. ens

