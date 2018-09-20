Activists arrest: Supreme Court reserves order on plea for probe by Romila Thapar, others

The Maharashtra police had arrested the rights activists on August 28 The Maharashtra police had arrested the rights activists on August 28

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its order on the petition seeking an independent probe and the release of the five activists held for the alleged link with Maoists. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also asked the Maharashtra police to file their case diary pertaining to the probe by Monday. All the sides have also been asked to submit their written notes by September 24.

The five activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — were arrested by Maharashtra Police on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following the Elgaar Parishad event held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village.

Stating that there should be a clear distinction between opposition and a bid to overthrow the government, the bench had said it would look at the Maharashtra Police’s “material” on the Bhima-Koregaon case with a “hawk’s eye” as liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures.

According to the Maharashtra Police, material recovered from six alleged Maoist cadres arrested before the five were held had thrown up “concrete material requiring and justifying” the arrests. The apex court had earlier slammed the Maharashtra Police for making statements related to the arrests in the press, even as the court proceedings are underway.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra, had questioned how the activists had directly approached the Supreme Court. “Every case can’t come to the Supreme Court. It is a wrong procedure. The petitioners, meanwhile, countered that they had moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case.

